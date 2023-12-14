AEW likely to add injury time to former US Champion’s deal amid WWE return rumors - Reports

After it was reported that a certain AEW star's contract will expire soon, a recent report has claimed that this may not be as soon as previously reported. This would be Andrade El Idolo.

Previously, sources have stated that the former NXT Champion's contract with AEW was about to expire, and this could lead him to sign with another promotion such as CMLL or WWE. It was also reported that this would depend on how the company considers his nine-month hiatus last year.

Sean Ross Sapp recently confirmed that this would be something that Tony Khan and AEW will discuss. Several stars have had similar situations, and the promotion has usually adjusted the contract length to match missed time due to injuries. Although the length of the possible extension has not been disclosed, this can be assumed to be a few months at least.

Ric Flair wants to manage Andrade El Idolo in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has recently talked about the AEW star that he would want to manage, should he have the chance to, once his storyline with Sting and his retirement ends.

In an interview with WrestleZone, the Nature Boy revealed this to be his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. After seeing a recent match of his, he was in shock by the luchador's capabilities.

“I want to manage Manny, what do you think? I hope it is sometime. Manny is a 240-pound heavyweight. If you didn’t see that match with him and Bryan Danielson, I was taken aback by it. Manny can do s**t that nobody else can do. I would love to manage him, but that’s all after Sting, if they keep me around,” Ric Flair said.

Flair acknowledged that while Andrade was incredible in all areas related to the ring, he needed help cutting English promos as this was not his native language. He wanted to be the one to speak on his behalf.

“Let me tell you something, Manny’s a working fool. And he’s 240 pounds. He’s not a little kid. He’s a full-fledged heavyweight. He takes English lessons left and right, but it’s still hard to holler and scream and be fluent in English, and say the things so that it comes out without being broken. In other words, I need to be there,” Flair pointed out. “I need to be his heater. He can talk, but I can do the talking, and he can live up to every Godd**n thing that is guaranteed, I promise you. Let me manage him, and people will never forget the moment.” [H/t Wrestlezone]

There may be a small issue however, as currently, Andrade has a manager, and that would be CJ Perry (fka Lana). With no problems in their partnership as of now, it seems that he might stay as her client a little longer.

