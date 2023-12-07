Another massive AEW star could leave for WWE - Reports

Following some departures lately, another major AEW star could be on his way out of the company after his contract is up to possibly return to WWE.

The AEW star in question is Andrade El Idolo (fka Andrade Cien Almas). Andrade made his debut on the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2021. It's safe to say that Andrade All Elite career has been underwhelming. Although he has produced great matches, the former WWE star hasn't done anything notable.

Meanwhile, there is an update regarding Andrade's AEW contract and his possible exit. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that El Idolo is going back to the Mexican promotion, CMLL.

Furthermore, Dave also reported that Andrade's All Elite contract could be up sooner rather than later, and he could end up going back to the WWE. Here is what Meltzer reported:

"And his deal is coming up relatively soon, unless it's extended or something because of time off for injuries or whatever, but he thinks that his deal's up pretty soon. So he wanted to go back (to CMLL) in case he ends up going to WWE. He's not made a decision on what he's doing next, he's not signed a new deal. But if he does go to WWE, he knows he can't go back to Arena Mexico. (His AEW deal is up) he believes relatively soon. My impression is that it's up relatively soon." [8:00-9:06]

Andrade El IDolo's next match in the AEW Continental Classic

Andrade El Idolo has been getting proper TV time lately, as he is being managed by CJ Perry and is one of the participants in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament as well.

In his first match in the blue league, Andrade defeated Daniel Garcia to earn three points. This Saturday on Collision, El Idolo is slated to take on The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson, in his second match.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how Andrade El Idolo fares in the Continental Classic and what he decides in case his contract is set to be up sooner rather than later.

