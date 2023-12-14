"Let me manage him" - Ric Flair pitches to team up with former WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the best talkers in professional wrestling. The "Nature Boy" recently pitched the idea of managing a former WWE star.

The star in question is Flair's son-in-law and former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo, currently working in AEW and managed by CJ Perry (FKA Lana).

Speaking recently with WrestleZone, the 16-time WWE World Champion praised Idolo (Manny). He said he would like to manage the 34-year-old after finishing his ongoing storyline with Sting:

“I want to manage Manny, what do you think? I hope it is sometime. Manny is a 240-pound heavyweight. If you didn’t see that match with him and Bryan Danielson, I was taken aback by it. Manny can do shit that nobody else can do. I would love to manage him, but that’s all after Sting if they keep me around,” Ric Flair said. [H/t Wrestlezone]

The 74-year-old added that Andrade is working hard on his English skills, but being a non-native, it is still hard for him to be fluent while screaming at someone. Flair continued:

“Let me tell you something, Manny’s a working fool. And he’s 240 pounds. He’s not a little kid. He’s a full-fledged heavyweight. He takes English lessons left and right, but it’s still hard to holler and scream and be fluent in English and say the things so that it comes out without being broken. In other words, I need to be there,” Flair pointed out. “I need to be his heater. He can talk, but I can do the talking, and he can live up to every goddamn thing that is guaranteed, I promise you. Let me manage him and people will never forget the moment.” [H/t Wrestlezone]

Andrade is one of the twelve participants competing in the Continental Classic tournament to crown the inaugural Continental. The former NXT Champion has been placed in the Blue League alongside Bryan Danielson, Body King, Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Last week, on AEW Collision, the Mexican star defeated Bryan Danielson and is set to face Brody King on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming. Before the match, the 34-year-old took to social media to send a message and said he had to wait for more than a year to perform on Dynamite:

"I had to wait more than a year without the Wednesday show and I'm back to AEW Dynamite today!!!! @AEW #AEWContinentalClassic," Andrade posted.

Andrade, Dragon Lee, and Rush l faced The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) in a trios match on August 17, 2022. The former WWE Superstar has not worked on Wednesday night since that day.