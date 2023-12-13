Former champion sends a message ahead of first match on AEW Dynamite in more than a year

Over the past few weeks, the Continental Classic tournament has dominated the AEW's weekly shows. Having twelve world-class athletes as participants, the tournament has hit the ball out of the park regarding the quality of wrestling matches. It will culminate at World's End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023, with the crowning of the inaugural Continental Champion.

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite: Winter is Coming, Andrade El Idolo will face Brody King in a Blue League encounter of the Continental Classic Tournament. Andrade took to social media to respond to Tony Khan's post announcing the encounter:

"See you tonight DALLAS TEXAS!! The real latino man!!!! @AEW, " Andrade El Idolo posted.

In a later post, the former WWE Superstar reminded the fans that the match would mark his return to Wednesday night Dynamite after more than a year. Andrade last appearance on Dynamite was in a trios match on August 17, 2022, when he teamed with Dragon Lee and Rush to take on The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson):

"I had to wait more than a year without the Wednesday show and I'm back to AEW Dynamite today!!!! @AEW #AEWContinentalClassic"

Jon Moxley sends a warning to Swerve Strickland ahead of the clash at AEW Dynamite

In another Continental Classic match on the upcoming edition of Dynamite, Moxley will square off against the leader of the Mogul Embassy.

Both AEW stars have been undefeated in the tournament with nine points each, and the winner of their much-anticipated contest will establish one of them at the top of the Gold League. Jon Moxley had a warning message for the 33-year-old:

"I got people acting all week like I was supposed to be scared of Rush. Supposed to be scared of this guy. He's a lot of bark. The dude's been barking at me my entire life. But it never turns out that they have much bite. Was it a hard match? Yeah. Hell, yeah. Will next week against Swerve be a hard match? Yeah. Hell, yeah. But as they say, it is a shame for the helmsman to be surprised when the wind is unfavorable. This is the Continental classic, baby. It's supposed to be hard. Swerve Strickland's got a lot of Buzz. Buzz is cheap. Being at the top of this sport and staying there is another thing entirely. And it's very, very costly. And for a guy like you, in your position, it's right about.... now, when you realize it's a price you're not willing to pay. Are you going to be the guy that takes me out? Whatever will be, will be. Next week, Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and the ghosts and the demons that always chase me to the ring. This is going to be something you've never attempted to do before. And it's going to be a long night. So I suggest you pack a lunch," Moxley said.

