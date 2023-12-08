"It's going to be a long night"- Jon Moxley sends a warning to former WWE star

On the December 6, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley scored a hard-fought victory over Rush in the Gold League match of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament. The victory propelled the 38-year-old to the top of his group alongside Swerve Strickland, with both having nine points after wins in the first three group matches.

Moxley and Strickland are scheduled to face each other on next week's Dynamite in a Continental Classic tournament match. Ahead of their clash, the three-time AEW World Champion sent a warning message to the leader of the Mogul Embassy and said it would be a long night for the 33-year-old.

"I got people acting all week like I was supposed to be scared of Rush. Supposed to be scared of this guy. He's a lot of bark. The dude's been barking at me my entire life. But it never turns out that they have much bite. Was it a hard match? Yeah. Hell, yeah. Will next week against Swerve be a hard match? Yeah. Hell, yeah. But as they say, it is a shame for the helmsman to be surprised when the wind is unfavorable. This is the Continental classic, baby. It's supposed to be hard. Swerve Strickland's got a lot of Buzz. Buzz is cheap. Being at the top of this sport and staying there is another thing entirely. And it's very, very costly. And for a guy like you, in your position, it's right about.... now, when you realize it's a price you're not willing to pay. Are you going to be the guy that takes me out? Whatever will be, will be. Next week, Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and the ghosts and the demons that always chase me to the ring. This is going to be something you've never attempted to do before. And it's going to be a long night. So I suggest you pack a lunch," Moxley said.

Here is the video posted by AEW on Twitter (X):

"Be careful what you wish for" - Jon Moxley's warning to Tony Khan before AEW signing

Jon Moxley is one of the biggest names in the Jacksonville-based company. The 38-year-old, who debuted in AEW in 2019, possesses a hard-hitting brawling style of wrestling and has fought in many hardcore matches in the promotion.

Speaking with Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com, the three-time AEW World Champion recalled his conversation with the co-founder Tony Khan before signing a contract with the promotion.

"When it comes to matches like that, that's one small thing that we can do differently than anybody else in this s**t. That was one thing I remember, telling (AEW President) Tony [Khan] that when I first came in. 'If you're going to put me in one of these matches, be careful what you wish for, because I am not in the business of under-delivering,'" Moxley said.

