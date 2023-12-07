"Worst wrestler in pro wrestling right now" - Fans are furious after Jon Moxley's spot on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is among the twelve participants in the ongoing inaugural Continental Classic tournament in AEW. The round-robin type tournament is currently in its group stage, and Mox is sitting atop the Gold League alongside Swerve Strickland with nine points, obtained by winning three matches.

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion defeated LFI's Rush in his third Gold League match. While the contest was hard-hitting and applauded by the fans in attendance, a botch happened during the match.

A wrestling fan recently took to social media to share the video of the botch and call out Jon Moxley for mistiming the spot due to lack of effort.

"Bro Moxley isn’t even trying anymore.#AEWDynamite," wrote the fan.

The Twitter (X) post received extreme reactions from AEW and WWE Fans. Many wrestling followers took jabs at Moxley and AEW for the spot, with one calling the former WWE Champion the worst wrestler in professional wrestling and another calling him unmotivated and lazy. Fans of the 38-year-old defended Moxley by saying mistakes happen.

"I live in pain on a day-to-day basis" - Jon Moxley makes a sad confession

Last week, Jon Moxley delivered a message through a pre-recorded video posted on social media by the Jacksonville-based company. In the video, the 38-year-old confessed about his state of mind due to the pain he suffers from daily,

"I live in pain on a day-to-day basis like most people can't even imagine and now, on top of that, I feel like my head is not screwed on straight all the time lately. I have doctors prescribing me this medication and that medication. I'm just sick of it all. I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired. I'm sick and tired of being pissed off, of my body failing me. I'm sick and tired of being depressed. Sick and tired of being pissed off about the entire last year. I'm just sick and tired of being pissed off," Moxley said. [H/T: Fightful]

