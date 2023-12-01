Former WWE star is the favorite to win AEW's Continental Classic

A former WWE Superstar has been determined to be the top favorite to win the ongoing 12-man AEW Continental Classic tournament and become the Triple Crown Champion at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan. The 12-man AEW Continental Classic tournament kicked off last week, with 6 wrestlers divided into the Blue and Gold leagues, respectively. The final of the tournament will take place at the upcoming Worlds End Pay-Per-View, where the winner will become the Triple Crown Champion.

The Triple Crown will consist of the ROH World Championship, the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and the inaugural AEW Continental Championship. Meanwhile, the speculations regarding who would win the whole tournament have been all over the internet, and the betting odds have come.

As per Bet Online, the former WWE Champion, Bryan Danielson, is expected to win the Blue League with the odds of -130. Moreover, The American Dragon is also the top favorite to win the entire tournament with +150. The second position in the odds of winning the tournament belongs to Swerve Strickland with +185.

Another favorite to win the tournament happens to be Jay White, who sits at the odds of +220. Therefore, considering the betting odds, Danielson vs. Strickland could very well be the finals of the Continental Classic taking place at Worlds End Pay-Per-View in New York.

Note: The betting odds number has to be lower for the top favorite to win.

The former WWE Champion is set for his first match in the AEW Continental Classic

On the day of the announcement for the Continental Classic tournament by AEW President Tony Khan, the former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, was announced as the first participant despite his dealing with an orbital bone injury.

Nonetheless, Danielson is finally slated to wrestle in his first match in the Blue League of the ongoing tournament this Saturday on Collision against Eddie Kingston.

Two more matches from Blue League will take place this week on Collision. Henceforth, only time will tell who reaches the final of the tournament to take on the winner of the Gold League.

