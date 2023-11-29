"Be careful what you wish for" - Jon Moxley's warning to Tony Khan prior to major AEW signing

Jon Moxley recently talked about a conversation he had had with Tony Khan regarding how he wanted things to be done, should he join the promotion. This was regarding going all out in hardcore matches.

In his four years thus far with the promotion, it is safe to assume that Mox has done all sorts of shenanigans. Most of the hardcore matches that have taken place have featured him. He has also captured multiple titles, and has taken on the best of the best the promotion has had to offer.

In an interview with Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com, Mox talked about the recent Texas Death Match. He then remembered one of his conversations with Tony Khan prior to his signing. He warned Khan that if he were to come in and be placed in a hardcore match, he would go all out, and for him, a mediocre performance was not on the cards.

"When it comes to matches like that, that's one small thing that we can do differently than anybody else in this s**t. That was one thing I remember, telling (AEW President) Tony [Khan] that when I first came in. 'If you're going to put me in one of these matches, be careful what you wish for, because I am not in the business of under-delivering.'"

Jon Moxley talked about how executing hardcore matches has been something the promotion has been able to do well. He then discussed how he felt it was important for them to always remember their capabilities, and what they do that sets them apart from other promotions. For him, this should be one of their main goals as a company.

AEW has been able to consistently deliver on that. I think it's very important for us to always remember where this started in the first place, which was the need in the industry for an alternative. We should always be different. We should always be thinking about what we can deliver that nobody else can. Otherwise, we're just another wrestling company, of which there have been a million.

Jon Moxley among stars Adam Copeland has teased to be his opponent at All In

Despite it being around eight months till the next installment of All In, advance tickets have been on sale already. Adam Copeland recently promoted the event, and since this would be his first, he wondered who his opponent could be.

On Twitter, he promoted the show, and brought up some stars with whom he could have a first-time-ever match with. These included Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, Miro, and Kenny Omega, to name a few.

At this point, Jon Moxley can be labeled as one of the stars who has made the promotion what it is today, and it seems like he is not even close to being finished. It will be interesting to see what else he can pull off.

