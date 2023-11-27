Adam Copeland teases first time ever match with former WWE Champion for AEW All In

Adam Copeland is one of many AEW stars who is more than excited to be a part of All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25th, 2024, and it seems he has sights on a former WWE Champion.

Pre-sale tickets for AEW's return to London, England went on sale today and they have been selling like hotcakes. The general sale for All In will begin on December 1st, but it seems that some stars already have plans in mind for what they want to do under the arch.

One of those stars is Adam Copeland, a man who has performed in some of the biggest buildings in the world but has never competed at Wembley Stadium. In a recent tweet, the Rated-R Superstar reeled off a list of names he could potentially face in London, including Kenny Omega, MJF, and former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

"My first #AEWAllIn is this year. My first time performing in Wembley Stadium. Maybe a first time ever match? Moxley? Omega? Ospreay? Malakai? Miro? Swerve? MJF? Hobbs? The possibilities man. It’s #AEWAllIn London on sale week. If you preregistered or are an AEW VIP check your email for a unique code to buy tix NOW before everyone else. On sale is THIS Friday 12/1 @ 9A GMT. Be part of history. Because I plan on adding to my history. @wembleystadium For tix: http://ticketmaster.co.uk." tweeted @RatedRCope

Will Adam Copeland win his first piece of AEW gold in Canada?

All Elite Wrestling will make it's debut in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on December 5th for a Collision taping, followed by a live Dynamite and Rampage taping on December 6th.

While the fans in Montreal know they will be seeing a number of matches in the Continental Classic tournament, they might also see Adam Copeland win the AEW TNT Championship.

On the most recent edition of Collision, Copeland finally gave in and demanded a shot at the TNT Champion, Christian Cage. The two men never got the chance to lock up at Full Gear due to Cage running out of the building, but if the champion does accept, there will be nowhere to hide.

