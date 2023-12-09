"I don't know if he didn't want to do it" - Bryan Danielson on top AEW star missing Continental Classic tournament

AEW is currently high on the ongoing Continental Classic Tournament, which started on November 22 and is already halfway through. The final will take place at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023, where a new champion will be crowned.

The list of wrestlers participating in the tournament is an exciting mix of veterans and upcoming stars, and all the matches have been well-received. However, a top star in the Jacksonville-based company is missing from the tournament.

The star in question is Kenny Omega. During a recent interview with Dailymail, AEW star Bryan Danielson said he wanted The Cleaner to participate in the tournament.

"I really wanted Kenny Omega in [the Continental Classic]. People think I do a lot more than I do. I don't know what happened or why he's not in the tournament. I know it was at least brought up to him," Bryan Danielson said.

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho recently won an opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The American Dragon thinks Omega's absence from the Continental Classic might be to prevent the intermixing of storylines or might be due to his unwillingness to participate.

The 42-year-old also praised the stars involved in the contest and the quality of matches they put together.

"I don't know if he didn't want to do it or I know that he and Chris Jericho are the number one contenders for the Tag Team Championship. So maybe that's why. Sometimes, with American TV wrestling, you don't want to confuse stories, and maybe that's why. But I love the field that we have, [because] we have so many great, hard-hitting wrestlers. The matches have been really, really good so far in the Continental Classic," Danielson added.

Ethan Page has a message ahead of his clash with Kenny Omega at AEW Collision

Kenny Omega recently accepted the challenge thrown at him by Ethan Page for a singles match. The Canadian wrestlers will square off inside the ring at the upcoming episode of Collision.

Ahead of their clash, Page took to social media to share his intention to "cut the head off the King of Canada on national TV."

"I believe in my heart I’m better than what I’m given credit for. So I’m going to cut the head off the King of Canada on national TV & claim my seat at the top. I wanna win & prove my worth. So attach your emotions to a man trying everything he f***ing can to make noise & be crowned," wrote Ethan Page.

