Wrestling legend on what The Elite do as AEW EVPs: 'I don't know.'

The Elite have been Executive Vice-Presidents of AEW since the inception of the company, but it appears that a wrestling veteran has no idea what they actually do in that role.

The legend in question is Tully Blanchard, who was one of the original wrestling veterans who signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling back in 2019. However, he departed from the company in the summer of 2022 after a lengthy spell off TV.

Appearing on "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," Tully was asked about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and what they do in their role as EVPs, to which Blanchard simply said this:

"I guess they help Tony [Khan], I don't know." said Tully Blanchard [13:00-13:06]

Tully Blanchard recently admitted that during his time in All Elite Wrestling, he was surprised by the number of young wrestlers who chose not to ask for advice from the veterans backstage.

The Elite is in a bit of a weird spot right now in AEW

It was only five months ago that The Elite managed to defeat the Blackpool Combat Club, PAC, and Konosuke Takeshita in the third-ever 'Blood & Guts' match, and yet it's the AEW EVP who have completely fallen apart over the past few months.

The Young Bucks weren't happy with Kenny Omega teaming up with Chris Jericho so much, leading to a match between the four men at Full Gear. However, when Omega and Jericho picked up the win, they not only took Matt and Nick Jackson's AEW Tag Team Title shot, but they also caused the Jackson brothers to throw the mother of all tantrums after the match.

Matt and Nick are currently off TV, taking some time away from wrestling, while Omega will be in action this Saturday on Collision against Ethan Page. As for Hangman Page, he has unfinished business with Swerve Strickland but seems to also have his eye on AEW World Champion MJF.

