WWE veteran reveals nobody ever came to seek his advice in AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer who worked in AEW for three years revealed that nobody ever came to seek his advice despite his diverse experience in the sport. The legend in question is Tully Blanchard, an original member of the legendary stable The Four Horsemen.

Blanchard debuted in the Jacksonville-based company in July 2019 as the manager of Shawn Spears and later managed FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun), and Brian Cage.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the former WWF Tag Team Champion said that no one came to him or Arn Anderson for advice during his tenure in AEW.

"Nobody. As far as I know, Arn or myself, nobody ever came to us," Tully Blanchard said. [H/t Fightful]

When asked about the advice he would like to give them, the veteran said he comes from a time when wrestlers adapted to the audience's reactions and pointed out that wrestlers of this era don't know how to get the people involved.

"I don’t know that…my mind and the world that I came from in this business, I don’t know if there’s anything that I could offer. Because I don’t know how to do what they do. Because it is a, ‘Okay, I’m gonna do this, and the fans have to cheer for it or boo it, or be quiet.’ But the match never changes. Whereas if I did something and the fans didn’t react, I changed course right then. But I had that ability because my job was to make people scream. I don’t know that they really know how to do that [be spontaneous] anymore," Blanchard said. [H/t Fightful]

AEW's Ric Flair encouraged WWE to induct the Brain Busters into the Hall of Fame

Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson formed a legendary tag team called the Brain Busters. They are still considered by many to be one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

While Blanchard and Anderson were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as members of The Four Horsemen, which also included Ric Flair, the Nature Boy believes that the Brain Busters deserve an induction into the Hall of Fame as a tag team, too. Speaking on his To Be the Man podcast, the 74-year-old said:

"Well, this is my perspective; I'd put Tully and Arn in as a tag team, too. I absolutely would. I mean, they were just so damn good as a tag team. I don't know how you measure; I don't know by what standard, I don't know what the standard is what the measure with, but god, how much better of a tag team can you be?" [From 27:39 to 28:12]

Ric Flair is currently signed with AEW, where he debuted in October 2023 and reunited with his longtime friend Sting. The two-time Hall of Famer makes sporadic appearances in AEW.

