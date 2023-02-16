"Can you imagine them against the Usos?" - WWE encouraged to induct legendary duo into the Hall of Fame

It's WrestleMania season, and the talks regarding this year's WWE Hall of Fame inductees are naturally heating up online. During the latest episode of his podcast, Ric Flair urged WWE to add the Brain Busters to the Hall of Fame.

The Brain Busters, consisting of Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, were amongst the most sought-after tag teams during the golden era of professional wrestling. Managed by the late great Bobby "The Brain" Heenan in WWE, Blanchard and Anderson won the Tag Team Championship once in the company during the late 1980s.

The legendary duo became known for their roles in The Four Horsemen, as they were even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back when the iconic faction was given the honor in 2012.

Ric Flair, however, believes that Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard deserve to have a spot in the HOF as a tag team. The Nature Boy felt Arn and Tully could outshine even the present-day groups in wrestling and recalled how his former Four Horsemen stablemates could do nearly anything as a tandem inside the ring. Here's what he had to say on this week's To be the Man:

"Well, this is my perspective; I'd put Tully and Arn in as a tag team, too. I absolutely would. I mean, they were just so damn good as a tag team. I don't know how you measure; I don't know by what standard, I don't know what the standard is what the measure with, but god, how much better of a tag team can you be?"

Flair also imagined a dream scenario where The Usos turned babyface to wrestle the Brain Busters:

"Their work could hang with anything that's going on right now. Can you imagine them against the Usos? As babyfaces? I mean, with The Usos being baby faces, are you kidding? Jesus, against Arn and Tully? With Bobby Heenan?" [From 27:39 tp 28:34]

Check out the entire episode of To Be The Man down below:

Ric Flair on his close friend possibly going into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023

While WWE should soon confirm the Hall of Fame Class of 2023, fans are busily speculating who could be the headlining name. Dave Batista has emerged as a potential candidate, as he was originally slated to go into the HOF in 2020.

Batista's name was taken off the delayed event after he was unavailable to make the show due to prior commitments. As we approach another Hall of Fame ceremony, the Hollywood star recently confirmed that he was pushing for his induction to happen this year.

Ric Flair also supported the decision as he stated that Batista entering the WWE Hall of Fame was long overdue. The veteran expectedly also joked about getting another Hall of Fame ring while talking about his former Evolution partner, as you can view below:

"I think it's long overdue. Long overdue! I think it's great. As soon as they can get Dave it, they can get Evolution in (laughs)!" [24:30 - 24:45]

