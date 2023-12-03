Bryan Danielson's latest comments hint he might follow in Ric Flair's footsteps

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently reflected on his last year as a full-time competitor, and made some interesting comments about possibly taking a similar path as Ric Flair as a wrestler.

The former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson arrived in AEW in 2021, and has been positioned as a top name in the company since. The American Dragon also oversees some of the creative side of things in the promotion.

Speaking with Maggie & Perloff, Bryan Danielson was asked if he will wrestle till he's the age of Ric Flair, to which Danielson replied:

"I could picture myself out there, and when I say this is kind of my last — this is my last year as a full-time wrestler. I can’t envision ever stopping, and I think Ric Flair sees it the same way."

Bryan continued:

"It’s such an incredible experience to go out there and do it. I’m getting to the point where my body’s breaking down a little bit. I can’t do it full-time at the level that I would like to, but I would still like to get out there every once in a while and just do it. It’s one of my life’s passions, you know what I mean? It makes me feel alive. So, yeah, I mean, I could see myself out there at 74, just being like, 'Ahhh! Come on!'" [H/T:PostWrestling]

AEW's Bryan Danielson gives an update on his injury

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson recently opened up about his orbital bone injury which kept him out of action for several weeks.

However, The American Dragon returned to the ring to compete in the Continental Classic tournament in a match against Eddie Kingston this past week on Collision.

Speaking with Maggie & Perloff, Danielson revealed that he may have to wear a protective mask during his match:

"I'm going to have to talk to the doctors. The benefit of wearing the eye patch is that the bones are completely healed, but … I still have a little bit of double vision. If I take the eye patch off, I tend to get a little bit dizzy because of the motion of the eye. The eye patch stops me from getting dizzy. They may want me to wear a protective mask. We’ll see. It may end up being face mask with eye patch on top of the face mask." [H/T Wrestletalk]

What is your favorite Bryan Danielson match in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.