Bryan Danielson provides an update on his injury ahead of in-ring return on AEW Collision

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson opened up on his orbital bone injury and how he will be able to compete in the AEW Continental Classic this week on Collision.

Bryan Danielson has been dealing with an orbital bone injury for the past several weeks, which has also kept him out of action. Nonetheless, he is set to compete in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament this week on Collision.

The American Dragon was last seen on Dynamite this past week. He joined the commentary team wearing an eyepatch, possibly as a protective precaution. Meanwhile, the former WWE champion has an update on his injury ahead of his match on Collision.

In a conversation with Maggie & Perloff recently, Danielson disclosed he may have to wear a protective mask for his match:

“I’m going to have to talk to the doctors. The benefit of wearing the eye patch is that, the bones are completely healed, but … I still have a little bit of double vision. If I take the eye patch off, I tend to get a little bit dizzy because of the motion of the eye. The eye patch stops me from getting dizzy. They may want me to wear a protective mask. We’ll see. It may end up being face mask with eye patch on top of the face mask.” [H/T Wrestletalk]

Bryan Danielson to win the AEW Continental Classic?

After the announcement of a 12-man Continental Classic tournament, Bryan Danielson was announced as the first participant by Tony Khan.

This week on Collision, The American Dragon will return to action as he is slated to square off against Eddie Kingston in the Blue League of the tournament.

The winner of the tournament will become a triple-crowned champion, consisting of the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, the ROH World Title, and the new AEW Continental Championship.

It remains to be seen how Danielson fares in the tournament, as he is also one of the favorites to win.

