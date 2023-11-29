34-year-old star seemingly takes a dig at Bryan Danielson's role in CM Punk's AEW exit

A 34-year-old star has taken a dig at Bryan Danielson's role in CM Punk's exit from AEW.

Joey Janela was a crucial part of AEW during its initial days, and was involved in some high profile matches for the promotions. However, he has not been involved in the company since last year, but he has seemingly taken a dig at Bryan Danielson now.

It was recently reported by Fightful Select that Bryan Danielson was part of the disciplinary committee that was responsible for investigating Punk's involvement in the backstage altercation he had had with Jack Perry. After investigating, Bryan had decided that the best decision was to let Punk go from the company.

Now, in light of this report, Joey Janela has taken to social media to seemingly take a dig at Danielson's involvement in Punk's firing.

"I’m the head of @GCWrestling_disciplinary committee, God forbid if you smoke crack without me.."

Mark Henry gave his honest thoughts on CM Punk's promo on RAW

CM Punk made his first appearance on RAW this past week in nearly a decade. He spoke about how the WWE was his home and he was back now. This promo didn't sit right with a lot of people who didn't like Punk calling the company his home due to his past issues with the promotion.

Mark Henry spoke about Punk's promo on the Busted Open Radio where he stated that he thought Punk spoke from the heart.

"I enjoyed the promo. I thought it was very informative. I thought it was real, and there were people that didn't like the fact that he said 'home.' Let me remind y'all, they always say 'home is where the heart is,' so if his heart was there, and his heart was broken, what do you do when your heart is broken? Scorched earth. You let the world know that your heart is hurt, and you want everybody else to feel pain too."

He continued:

"So it seemed like [Punk spoke] with a sound mind and a comfortable heart. Now you get a Punk that's not worried about sticking it to you, but you get a CM Punk that's like, 'I am who I am,' and that's basically the promo that he cut. It was like Popeye on steroids." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see what storylines CM Punk will be involved in now that he's back in WWE.

What do you make of Joey Janela's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.