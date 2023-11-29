"What do you do when your heart is broken?" - 52-year-old WWE legend gives his honest thoughts on CM Punk's return promo on RAW

A WWE legend recently shared his honest opinion regarding CM Punk's promo on RAW.

After making his shocking return at WWE Survivor Series, CM Punk returned to Monday Night RAW for the first time in nearly a decade, and cut a promo. Many people have since reacted to this promo, and Mark Henry is the latest person to share his thoughts on the former AEW star's segment.

Many critics and fans poked fun at Punk for calling WWE his home due to the longstanding issues he had had with the company. However, when Mark Henry spoke about Punk's promo on the Busted Open Radio, he felt that his promo came from the heart.

"I enjoyed the promo. I thought it was very informative. I thought it was real, and there were people that didn't like the fact that he said 'home.' Let me remind y'all, they always say 'home is where the heart is,' so if his heart was there, and his heart was broken, what do you do when your heart is broken? Scorched earth. You let the world know that your heart is hurt, and you want everybody else to feel pain too."

He continued:

So it seemed like [Punk spoke] with a sound mind and a comfortable heart. Now you get a Punk that's not worried about sticking it to you, but you get a CM Punk that's like, 'I am who I am,' and that's basically the promo that he cut. It was like Popeye on steroids." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

IMPACT Wrestling were set to offer CM Punk a deal

It looks like WWE wasn't the only company eyeing Punk after his departure from AEW. According to a Fightful Select report, IMPACT Wrestling liked Punk during his two visits to their shows.

In fact, they were working on an offer for Punk to join their promotion and many within The Straight Edge Superstar's camp believed that a deal with IMPACT was a real possibility.

But it looks like IMPACT were late to the party, and WWE were able to snatch up Punk.

