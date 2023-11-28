Rival WWE promotion was set to approach CM Punk - Reports

CM Punk has signed with WWE after being gone for almost 10 years. The deal is done as the 45-year-old returned at Survivor Series and will be on tonight's RAW, but new details have been revealed on one of WWE's rival promotions having interest.

Following his controversial AEW departure in September, there were rumors and speculation on The Best In The World signing with every company from WWE to NJPW to IMPACT Wrestling. Punk competed in TNA during its early days, and now there was said to be serious talk that IMPACT may try to bring him in. That obviously never happened, as Punk has signed with WWE.

An update issued today confirms previous reports on IMPACT officials putting together a "real offer" for Punk to join that company, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that Punk was well-liked during his two visits to IMPACT shows in the last year.

The door for the future Hall of Famer to join the Nashville-based promotion remains open, and that was stated just this past weekend. There were some of Punk's friends who thought a deal with IMPACT was a real possibility before his negotiations with Triple H began.

The report added that people close to Punk fully believed he would wrestle again after AEW, and when it looked like the door was not open for a return elsewhere, it seemed like IMPACT was an option if Punk wanted it.

IMPACT President Scott D'Amore is currently preparing for the company to re-launch as TNA next year. He recently commented on how Punk was backstage and the interest in signing him.

Tony Khan losing his favorite wrestler vs. CM Punk returning to WWE

AEW President Tony Khan was a documented fan of Punk, but the All Elite chief felt he had no choice but to terminate the top star's contract on September 2. The veteran grappler apparently was not Tony Khan's main concern this past weekend, however.

A new report claims Khan was dealing with the sudden AEW/ROH departure of Katsuyori Shibata this past Saturday night. He was said to be more concerned with this matter than he was with Punk's return at Survivor Series.

The owner of AEW and ROH gave a new interview today and was asked about his former champion returning to the biggest sports entertainment company in the world.

"[I] can't talk about that nor do I think it's the time or the place, but I appreciate you asking and I'm very excited about AEW All In Wembley Stadium - not to dodge or duck your question, it's just not something I can legally talk about," he said.

Punk is scheduled to close tonight's RAW episode, as it has been confirmed that he will address the WWE Universe. This will be his first RAW appearance since January 20, 2014.

