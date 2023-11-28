CM Punk creates history ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk created history within two days after his return to WWE. The 45-year-old is scheduled to be on RAW later tonight.

In the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames, a returning Randy Orton helped his team beat The Judgement Day. With cameras zooming out, it appeared as if WWE was about to go off the air. But in a shocking turn of events, CM Punk's theme music started playing, marking his return to the Stamford-based company after almost a decade, much to the joy of the Chicago crowd.

The former AEW star is arguably one of the most talked about professional wrestlers. Within 48 hours of his return to WWE, The Best in The World created history. The former World Heavyweight Champion recently became the holder of an unforeseen record that might never be broken. Punk now claims possession of the most-liked Twitter posts for both WWE and AEW.

WWE's recent tweet announcing CM Punk's return to the company has already garnered over 241K likes to become the most-liked in history. This was also the case when AEW announced Punk's arrival in August 2021 on Twitter. The post received 124K likes, a count yet to be toppled.

You can check both the tweets below:

Punk is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see the plans WWE has in store for the recently returned superstar.

Triple H is excited for CM Punk's future in WWE

Triple H played a vital role in bringing Punk back to WWE. The company's Chief Content Officer seems thrilled after signing the veteran. During the Survivor Series press conference, he welcomed the former WWE Champion back. The King of Kings also talked about Punk's future in the wrestling promotion.

The former WWE Champion stated that everyone in the company is thrilled to have Punk back. Hunter himself is excited about the future programs involving the latter. He further said that the Best in the World has returned to his home, and this is where he belongs.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs," Triple H said.

