"It's where he belongs" - Triple H comments on what lies ahead for CM Punk in WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke about CM Punk's future in the company.

The 45-year-old star made a thunderous return at Survivor Series in front of his hometown crowd. This return came after weeks of speculations and rumors that he was finally returning to the company.

During the Survivor Series press conference, Hunter welcomed Punk back to the company. He mentioned that the entire company was thrilled to have the star back, and he was excited to see what lies ahead for the former WWE Champion. He concluded by adding that The Best in the World was finally back home where he belongs.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs."

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead of Punk.

