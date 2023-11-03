Scott D'Amore explains CM Punk backstage presence at IMPACT Wrestling

CM Punk is no longer part of AEW, and could very well be headed to IMPACT Wrestling or WWE soon enough.

It was reported recently that he was backstage at a TV taping for IMPACT in April this year, along with former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné).

IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D'Amore recently spoke with George Buka, who conducted the interview on behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling. D'Amore explained Punk's backstage presence at the taping, and how IMPACT received the Straight Edge Savior:

"We have a pretty open door policy. If you wanna come by and visit at IMPACT Wrestling, now TNA Wrestling, you're really welcome. There's one simple rule - don't be an a-hole. Be respectful, and you will be respected. Punk showed up earlier this year and was a pleasure to have in the locker room." (28:16 - 28:36)

He went on to detail some of the backstage conversations the former WWE Champion had with some of IMPACT Wrestling's biggest stars when he was backstage the day after Bound For Glory in October:

"He chatted with some of the talent. I got to sit there and watch him and Josh Alexander have a nice long chat. What a great opportunity to have somebody like CM Punk in there, even to just have a conversation. He's welcome at events of ours." (28:46 - 29:08)

CM Punk was backstage twice at IMPACT Wrestling recently - once in April, and once on the day after Bound For Glory, as Scott D'Amore mentioned. Punk and Mercedes showing up in April was likely due to Trinity (Naomi in WWE) debuting for IMPACT during the taping.

Scott D'Amore reiterates IMPACT Wrestling interest in signing CM Punk

CM Punk was recently let go by AEW following their historic All In show at Wembley Stadium in London. Tony Khan released an official statement making it clear that Punk was no longer part of the company.

Following his termination, rumors have run wild about his possible next move. There have been multiple teases about a potential CM Punk signing by WWE too in the weeks that followed. Needless to say, the wrestling world is eagerly awaiting the Straight Edge Saviour's next move.

Scott D'Amore chimed in on the same to confirm that IMPACT Wrestling would certainly be interested in potentially signing Punk:

"Is it a possibility? Never write it off as being something to happen. (...) We remain open to any possibilities whether it's joint venturing or doing collaboration agreements with other companies, whether it's talent coming in, whatever it is. If it's good for business, if it makes sense and the fans are into it, then we're on." (30:00 - 30:34)

The IMPACT Wrestling President believes that Punk is still a major draw and would fit in well with the locker room, despite the troubles he has apparently had elsewhere:

"You look at the business he drove for WWE, and what he did at AEW. He went to AEW and the ticket sales went up, viewers went up, pay-per-view buys went up. [Everytime he has been backstage] Punk has been [respectful] anytime he's come around. We don't judge based off of what you hear, we judge off of what you do when you're around us and he's been nothing but a pleasure to be around." (29:20 - 29:59)

IMPACT Wrestling had a successful Bound For Glory pay-per-view, followed by the UK Invasion Tour which featured international megastar Will Ospreay. Scott D'Amore opened up on the promotion's interest in signing The Aerial Assassin during the same interview. You can check that out here.

Do you believe CM Punk could sign with IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.