CM Punk and 9-time WWE champion backstage at IMPACT Wrestling tapings - Reports

During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling tapings, CM Punk and a nine-time WWE Champion were backstage as per reports. The star is none other than Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

The Second City Saint has been away from pro wrestling since the AEW All Out pay-per-view last year. He had been suspended following a backstage brawl with the Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion.

Mercedes Moné on the other hand, had walked away from WWE along with her then-tag team partner Naomi. The two left as they were unhappy with creative. Since then, the multi-time Women's Champion has signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. She also won the IWGP Women's Championship on her debut match.

According to a report from PW Insider, both CM Punk and the former RAW Women's Champion were at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling tapings. The show is being taped from Chicago at the Cicero Stadium.

Tiff 💋 @TiffanyLuv24 lmao CM Punk actually showed up at the Impact tapings for Trinity and Mercedes lmao CM Punk actually showed up at the Impact tapings for Trinity and Mercedes 😭😭 https://t.co/ghRq8KV4y9

Naomi, who now goes by her real name Trinity Fatu, made her debut for IMPACT Wrestling last night. Her friend Moné was backstage to show support.

As far as Punk is concerned, there is still no update on the reason why he was at the tapings besides the fact that the show is in his hometown. This past Monday night, Punk was spotted backstage at WWE RAW as well. The show also took place in Chicago.

It was later reported that the reason Punk was backstage at RAW was because he wanted to make amends with The Miz.

