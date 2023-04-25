Watch: AEW star CM Punk spotted with WWE RAW Superstar

The wrestling world is buzzing with excitement after video footage emerged of former AEW World Champion CM Punk chatting with WWE Raw Superstar Tamina outside Allstate Arena.

After CM Punk was spotted backstage at RAW, rumors about his return to wrestling have been circulating. It's believed that he might be heading back to AEW soon for the launch of a Saturday evening show, but his appearance at WWE has raised questions about his intentions.

A chat with RAW Superstar Tamina has added to the speculation that he may have met with other stars, including Triple H. The video was reportedly taken ahead of WWE RAW in Chicago, Illinois, where the two stars were seen having a conversation in the parking lot outside Allstate Arena.

Check out the video below:

Despite being under contract with AEW, the former WWE Champion’s appearance at RAW has sparked curiosity among fans.

CM Punk's return to the wrestling scene after a long hiatus has been a hot topic in the industry, and his latest appearance has only added fuel to the fire. Whatever the outcome may be, this surprise encounter has definitely stirred things up in the wrestling community.

AEW star CM Punk's backstage visit to WWE RAW cut short

CM Punk's visit to WWE RAW this week was cut short when he was asked to leave by the head of security, reportedly on Vince McMahon's call. Despite his brief backstage presence, Punk allegedly managed to catch up with several members of the roster and had a chat with Triple H.

While the exact reason for his departure is unknown, it's believed that Punk's contract with AEW may have played a part in the decision. Nonetheless, the incident was peaceful, and Punk left the venue without any trouble.

It remains to be seen if this visit will lead to any future collaborations between the Straight Edge Superstar and WWE.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's appearance at WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

