Former WWE Superstar spotted in Chicago ahead of IMPACT! taping - Reports

A former WWE Superstar was spotted in Chicago ahead of a rumored debut this weekend at IMPACT! Wrestling.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE last May while they were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo were unhappy with the way they were being booked and decided to walk out of the company.

Sasha has since signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and performs under the name Mercedes Moné. Naomi has not appeared for another wrestling company since her departure, but she is rumored to debut for IMPACT! Wrestling this weekend.

According to a new report from PW Insider Elite, Mercedes Moné has been spotted in Chicago ahead of IMPACT's taping tonight at Cicero Stadium. Moné was in Japan just a few days ago, and IMPACT! sources noted indicated that she is in town to support Naomi, now known as Trinity Fatu, and will not be appearing on television.

“Mercedes is there to support her friend Trinity. They added that “Impact sources earlier this week denied Moné was appearing on their tapings this week when asked.”



Mercedes Moné discusses her decision to leave WWE

Mercedes Moné recently disclosed why she decided to leave the company and pursue new opportunities.

Sasha Banks was an incredibly popular superstar who made history alongside Bianca Belair by becoming the first two black women to main-event WrestleMania. The Boss created many memories in the promotion but ultimately decided to start a new adventure.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Mercedes said that it was time to make new history and that she wants to set the standard in New Japan Pro-Wrestling moving forward:

"The ultimate goal for a lot of professional wrestlers is to make it to WWE,” said Moné, who set the industry aflame in WWE as Sasha Banks. “That’s what I thought was the big time. But I did that. I wanted to make new history, and the place to do it is here in Japan. Japan has the highest standards for women’s wrestling, and I want to set the standard in New Japan," said Mercedes Moné. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Many fans were hoping that Naomi would return to the company and join The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if either of the former Women's Tag Team Champions ever returns to the company down the line.

