Mercedes Moné comments on her decision to leave WWE for New Japan Pro-Wrestling 

Earlier this year, Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) cut ties with WWE as she debuted in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The 31-year-old has now commented on her huge career move.

After being a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for a decade, Moné chose to walk out of the company in May 2022. She and her tag team partner were allegedly unhappy with their creative direction in the company.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about why she chose to sign with the Japanese promotion.

"The ultimate goal for a lot of professional wrestlers is to make it to WWE,” said Moné, who set the industry aflame in WWE as Sasha Banks. “That’s what I thought was the big time. But I did that. I wanted to make new history, and the place to do it is here in Japan. Japan has the highest standards for women’s wrestling, and I want to set the standard in New Japan." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Following her massive debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023, Moné followed it up a month later as she defeated KAIRI to become the new IWGP Women's Champion.

What is next for Mercedes Moné's former WWE tag team partner

While Moné is now back in the ring, her teammate Naomi has not yet revealed if she will return to World Wrestling Entertainment or join a different promotion.

One person with key insight into Naomi's personal life is her close friend and former WWE stablemate Cameron. In a recent virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, she said the following about Naomi's potential return to the wrestling business:

"So, she [Trinity Fatu/Naomi] is recovering from shoulder surgery, and you know, I want her to answer the question for herself [of what’s next for her]. I know she’s recovering from shoulder surgery. But I’m super proud of her. That’s my sister from another mister and I think you have to ask her for yourself how she’s feeling. See if her shoulder is feeling good because she’s recovering right now. Ask her that question," said Cameron. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

During her stint in the Stamford-based company, Naomi's incredible athleticism and talent led her to the top of the card as she won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33.

What would you like to see Naomi do next? Let us know in the comments section below.

