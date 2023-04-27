"She really left WWE for no reason" - Fans react to Naomi's rumored debut in rival promotion 

Former WWE Superstar Naomi is reportedly getting set to debut for another promotion and wrestling fans have reacted to the news.

PWInsider reported today that Naomi is set to make her debut for IMPACT Wrestling this weekend. It was also noted that her appearance will not be a one-off and this is the beginning of her run with the promotion. She walked out of WWE last year alongside Sasha Banks. Banks has been performing in NJPW and Stardom as Mercedes Moné.

The reactions to the surprising news have been all over the place. Most fans can't believe she walked out of the sports entertainment juggernaut just to sign with IMPACT Wrestling. Some fans were disappointed that she didn't sign with AEW. However, many were also excited about the news and claimed that Impact has the best women's division in America.

iBeast @ibeastIess Tony Khan not bagging Naomi is an L bro, how you letting her go to IMPACT respectfully. Tony Khan not bagging Naomi is an L bro, how you letting her go to IMPACT respectfully.

Darius Barakat @DariusBarakat @WrestlePurists She should have come back and joined the bloodline @WrestlePurists She should have come back and joined the bloodline

Spine On The Pine 🌻 @SpineOnThePine_

I don't always like the stories.

But they way they handle time and talent from promos, video packages and in ring work to shoulder content like talent spotlight videos no one is even close.

AEW and WWE have a lot to learn there. @WrestlePurists Impact has the best women's division in America.I don't always like the stories.But they way they handle time and talent from promos, video packages and in ring work to shoulder content like talent spotlight videos no one is even close.AEW and WWE have a lot to learn there. @WrestlePurists Impact has the best women's division in America. I don't always like the stories. But they way they handle time and talent from promos, video packages and in ring work to shoulder content like talent spotlight videos no one is even close.AEW and WWE have a lot to learn there.

Listen To Convos For The Culture On Spotify @ItsMicahB @WrestlePurists Truth be told, they have one of the most solid women’s divisions in the industry. By a lot of these comments I can tell that a lot of people only watch WWE product. I think this is a good landing spot for her. @WrestlePurists Truth be told, they have one of the most solid women’s divisions in the industry. By a lot of these comments I can tell that a lot of people only watch WWE product. I think this is a good landing spot for her.

Former WWE Superstar Athena invited Naomi to Supercard of Honor

Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, recently disclosed that she needs to have a match against Naomi. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was backstage at the recent Supercard of Honor event.

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast, Athena said that she invited Naomi to the show and thought she was going to stay backstage the entire time. However, the 35-year-old wanted to be in the front row to watch Athena's match against Yuka Sakazaki.

"When we both found out we were in town, it was, 'We have to see each other.' 'Hey girl, why don't you come watch the show?' I thought she was going to stay in the back. She goes, 'Girl, I ain't staying in the back. I'm going front row. You know who I am?' I was so happy to see her. Post-match, I raised the belt, I look at Trin, and she's mean-mugging me. 'Hold up, what is this?'" (H/T: Fightful)

While most fans were hoping to see the former Women's Tag Team Champion return to the company as part of The Bloodline, it appears that IMPACT Wrestling is where she will end up. Only time will tell if she returns to WWE down the line or has found a new permanent home in IMPACT.

Do you think Trinity will be successful in Impact Wrestling? Would you have liked to have seen her return to WWE as part of The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

