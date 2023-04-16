35-year-old former WWE Superstar should return as part of the Draft and join The Bloodline

The Bloodline is crumbling, and that has become clear in recent weeks. The Usos are seemingly set to turn on Roman Reigns, or The Tribal Chief will betray his cousins if the current tension reaches its boiling point.

It could finally be time for Roman Reigns to act and begin recruiting. Moreover, the fact that he is at odds with The Usos makes this the ideal opportunity for him to include a well-known female wrestler in his stable.

Naomi has hinted that she is no longer contracted to WWE. But she could have taken a hiatus and may be waiting for the right time to be added to The Bloodline alongside her husband, Jimmy Uso.

Reigns needs to make his Bloodline stronger. Hence, adding Naomi to the group could convince Jimmy Uso to remain loyal to the cause.

Paul Heyman once noted that Naomi could have already joined The Bloodline

In October 2021, Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda asked Paul Heyman about the likelihood of Naomi joining her husband and family in The Bloodline. Jimmy was initially hesitant about joining forces with Reigns. Hence, many wondered if the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion's wife would eventually join the group.

Heyman gave a cryptic response to the question and claimed that the former women's champion could already be part of the group.

"How do you know she's not already at the table? Because it's not on television? We're on television two hours a week. That leaves a lot of time for the rest of the week. There are imaginations and maneuvers and negotiations and strategies and things happening that you don't see on television. How do you know she's not at the table already?" (H/T Fightful)

WWE could be looking to bring back several stars as part of the upcoming Draft, and Naomi would be the perfect choice.

Do you think Naomi would be open to returning to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes