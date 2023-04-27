Major name set for IMPACT Wrestling debut after confirming departure from WWE - Reports

IMPACT Wrestling is set to shock the wrestling world this week as they have a major former WWE Superstar lined up for debut. According to a new report, Naomi is set to appear at IMPACT Wrestling after confirming her departure from WWE last month.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has stayed off the wrestling radar since infamously walking out during a taping of RAW in May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks were reportedly unhappy with the creative direction of the women's tag division and decided to take action.

𝘑𝘢𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦💫✨ @x_jaeTrilla Those Wrestling Girls @TWrestlingGirls What are the biggest IM HER moments in wrestling? What are the biggest IM HER moments in wrestling? 👀 Naomi becoming the FIRST Black Woman in WWE History to win the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. twitter.com/TWrestlingGirl… Naomi becoming the FIRST Black Woman in WWE History to win the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. twitter.com/TWrestlingGirl… https://t.co/ZppgHukm3G

While Sasha Banks – now competing as Mercedes Moné – went over to Japan at the start of the year, there was no information on Naomi’s future until last month. The Glowing Star revealed in March that she is longer a part of WWE, causing a major uproar among fans as many expected her to eventually return to the global juggernaut.

PWInsider Elite has now provided an update on the 35-year-old's future. Mike Johnson reported that Naomi will be making her debut for IMPACT Wrestling this weekend in Chicago. It was also noted that it's not going to be a one-off appearance and the former SmackDown Women's Champion will start a run with the company.

WrestleWorld @ItsWrestleWorld



#IMPACTWrestling #IMPACTonAXSTV #TrinityFatu #Naomi #WWE #AEW We can confirm that IMPACT Wrestling's major surprise this Friday in Chicago is the debut of former SmackDown Women's Champion Trinity Fatu, formerly Naomi. We can confirm that IMPACT Wrestling's major surprise this Friday in Chicago is the debut of former SmackDown Women's Champion Trinity Fatu, formerly Naomi. #IMPACTWrestling #IMPACTonAXSTV #TrinityFatu #Naomi #WWE #AEW https://t.co/Gq4lNpjJuE

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Trinity Fatu the best of luck as she embarks upon a new journey!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes