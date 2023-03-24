35-year-old former Women's Champion confirms departure from WWE after nearly 14 years

Being a global juggernaut, WWE has to deal with arrivals and departures regularly. The latest star to leave the company is Naomi, who was suspended from the promotion in May last year.

Sasha Banks and Naomi infamously walked out on the company during a taping of RAW in May 2022. The duo reportedly had issues with the creative team's direction for the women's tag division and decided to vent their frustrations. After the incident, the pair were suspended and stripped of their women's tag team titles.

Both Banks and Naomi stayed off the wrestling radar until earlier this year, when Sasha Banks, now going by the name of Mercedes Monè, made an appearance for NJPW. Last month, the CEO won the IWGP Women's Championship and plans to defend her title all over the world.

While many expected Naomi to return to the company under Triple H's regime, it seems like that is not going to be the case. The 35-year-old recently replied to a comment on her Instagram where she confirmed that she is no longer with the Stamford-based promotion.

"no frien," replied Naomi to a fan who asked her whether she is still with WWE.

Wrestlebuddy @Wrestle_buddy Breaking: Naomi is no longer with WWE.



Trinity Fatu fka Naomi is no longer with the company as confirmed by her via Instagram. Breaking: Naomi is no longer with WWE. Trinity Fatu fka Naomi is no longer with the company as confirmed by her via Instagram. https://t.co/0XUawCxLwG

Naomi joined WWE in 2009

Naomi kickstarted her pro wrestling career with WWE in 2009. Upon joining the company, she reported to the then-developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

The Glowing Star made her main roster debut in 2012 alongside Cameron as valets for Brodus Clay, with the duo being dubbed The Funkadactyls. In 2014 Naomi played an instrumental role in the Divas Revolution with Sasha Banks and Tamina.

She also became the first African-American SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating Alexa Bliss for the title in February 2017. During her last run with the company, Naomi teamed up with Sasha Banks to win the women's tag team championship.

The duo won the title at WrestleMania 38 after defeating the respective teams of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, Natalya and Shayna Baszler, and Carmella and Queen Zelina.

Tiff 💋 @TiffanyLuv24 watching this Naomi return again to feel something 🥹 watching this Naomi return again to feel something 🥹 https://t.co/h5hcqebZkS

It's still unclear what's next for the former SmackDown Women's Champion after her career with WWE.

While she has made appearances at various non-wrestling events since the infamous incident, fans are eagerly waiting to see the star compete inside the squared circle.

Poll : 0 votes