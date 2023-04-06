"She's one of those people that I need that match with" - AEW star wants long-awaited dream bout with Naomi

Naomi's position within WWE has been up in the air ever since her walkout with Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks at the time). While no news has come up about her future, AEW star Athena recently opened up about their relationship together.

While she's still contracted to WWE, many fans online have speculated that Naomi could also follow Moné and leave the promotion behind. Currently, nothing has been confirmed, but the fact that she's yet to appear in an on-screen role in WWE has brought up even more questions about her future.

During her recent appearance on The Sessions, Athena expressed her love for Naomi and pointed out that they hardly went toe-to-toe while they were both still signed to WWE.

"I love Trin. We did not get to have a lot of interactions in WWE. Me and Trin always found each other, but we never got to complete anything we started. We stayed in touch, which was very important to me. We talk almost every day. I genuinely love her and she's extremely talented. Got the short end of the stick every single time. She's one of those people that I need that match with." (H/T: Fightful)

Naomi recently filed to trademark “Trinity Starr" for various merchandise rights, leading many more fans to speculate that this could potentially be her ring name outside of WWE.

Athena revealed that she was the one who invited Naomi to watch the ROH Supercard of Honor show

Fightful Select reported that Naomi was seen backstage during the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, despite not appearing on the show itself. During The Fallen Goddess' interview with Renee Paquette, she also explained how it came to be.

During the same interview on The Sessions, Athena recalled how the two came together and even teased a potential match-up against each other.

"When we both found out we were in town, it was, 'We have to see each other.' 'Hey girl, why don't you come watch the show?' I thought she was going to stay in the back. She goes, 'Girl, I ain't staying in the back. I'm going front row. You know who I am?' I was so happy to see her. Post-match, I raised the belt, I look at Trin, and she's mean-mugging me. 'Hold up, what is this?' "(H/T: Fightful)

It remains to be seen if the WWE star will end up in AEW or ROH sometime in the near future, but it does seem that Athena could potentially be pushing for her to be signed by Tony Khan.

