Naomi's new in-ring name possibly revealed following confirmation that she has left WWE

Trinity Fatu (FKA Naomi) recently confirmed that she is no longer a WWE Superstar. The news has left her fanbase a bit upset, but there is still a lot of excitement over her future as a wrestler. We now have an idea of what the former SmackDown Women's Champion will be known as going forward.

Naomi's WWE status had been uncertain since May 2022, when she and Sasha Banks walked out of an episode of RAW due to creative differences. Banks has since returned to the ring as Mercedes Moné and is the current IWGP Women's Champion, while her tag team partner hasn't wrestled in over 10 months.

That might be about to change, though. On March 20, Naomi applied to trademark the term “Trinity Starr” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It has been listed for merchandise and entertainment purposes:

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

As a result, she might be planning her return to the ring. Once confirmed, it will be interesting to see where Trinity Starr wrestles first following her WWE exit.

Naomi won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship twice

While WWE could have booked her better, Naomi still had a successful stint in the company. Her most successful period came during the WrestleMania season in 2017, as she won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber in February that year.

Despite being forced to vacate the title shortly after winning it, the now-former WWE Superstar returned in time for WrestleMania 33, regaining the belt from Bliss in a six-pack challenge. Naomi's second SmackDown Women's Title reign lasted until SummerSlam that year, where Natalya won it from her.

