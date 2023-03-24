Did Naomi leave WWE? Trinity Fatu herself reveals the truth!

Naomi's status in WWE has been one of the main speculations among fans for a while now. After almost a year of her walkout alongside Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks), the 35-year-old finally confirmed her departure from the company.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently posted on her Instagram that she would be attending the WrestleCon convention on April 1 and 2. One of the replies in the post was a fan asking if the star was still even in the Stamford-based promotion. Naomi then confirmed that she is no longer part of WWE.

"no frien," replied Naomi to a fan who asked regarding her status with WWE.

Trinity Fatu and Mercedes walked out of the company on a taping of RAW in May last year, reportedly due to creative issues regarding the women's tag team division. They were later suspended and stripped from their tag team championship.

Despite their absence in the ring, the former Women's Tag Team Division remained active elsewhere. They previously modeled at New York Fashion Week and attended multiple red-carpet events, an example being the premiere of Marvel's She-Hulk.

Possible reason why former WWE Superstar Naomi is not wrestling at the moment

Mercedes has since returned to the ring back in January and debuted in Japan. She is now the current IWGP Women's Champion after defeating KAIRI last month during the Battle in the Valley event. However, the same can't be said for her former partner Trinity. From what it looks like, the 35-year-old's absence from the ring may be related to her health.

Naomi's former WWE tag team partner Ariane Andrew, better known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, shared at the beginning of this month that the former was recovering from shoulder surgery.

"So, she (Trinity Fatu/Naomi) is recovering from shoulder surgery and you know, I want her to answer the question for herself (of what’s next for her). I know she’s recovering from shoulder surgery. But, I’m super proud of her. That’s my sister from another mister and I think you have to ask her for yourself how she’s feeling. See if her shoulder is feeling good because she’s recovering right now. "

It remains to be seen if fans could ever see Trinity Fatu back inside the ring soon. Still, the former superstar has proven in recent months that she can engage in other activities aside from wrestling.

