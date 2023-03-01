"She's recovering right now" - 35-year-old former WWE Superstar provides update on Naomi's status with the company

Naomi walked out of WWE last May alongside former superstar Sasha Banks. The duo were Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but were booked for feuds as singles stars heading into WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

Sasha has since debuted as Mercedes Moné in New Japan Pro Wrestling and even defeated former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, now known as KAIRI, to capture the IWGP Women's Championship last weekend. Naomi has done some modeling work during her hiatus from the promotion but hasn't stepped back inside the ring.

Many fans have grown worried that the former SmackDown Women's Champion will not be returning, but that may not be the case. Her former tag team partner Ariane Andrew, known as Cameron during her time in the promotion, recently claimed during a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles that the 35-year-old star is currently recovering from injury.

"So, she (Trinity Fatu/Naomi) is recovering from shoulder surgery and you know, I want her to answer the question for herself (of what’s next for her). I know she’s recovering from shoulder surgery. But, I’m super proud of her. That’s my sister from another mister and I think you have to ask her for yourself how she’s feeling. See if her shoulder is feeling good because she’s recovering right now. Ask her that question," said Cameron. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Naomi shares interesting tweet ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble kicks off the road to WrestleMania every year and it was bizarre watching the Women's Rumble without the former Women's Tag Team Champions.

Before the premium live event, the 35-year-old sent out a message on social media to her fans. The Glow Queen told her fans that she loved them and it led to some speculation that she may be returning to the company soon.

Trinity @NaomiWWE I love y’all I love y’all

While there have been very few signs that the disgruntled superstars will eventually return to the company, many fans refuse to give up hope. Time will tell if either of the former Women's Tag Team Champions return to the company down the line.

Do you miss Naomi in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

