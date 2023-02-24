Mercedes Moné thanks everyone who helped and supported her comeback to wrestling

NJPW star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) has taken to social media to give thanks following her return to pro wrestling in 2023.

The CEO has had quite a start to the year. She debuted for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17, then won the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI at last weekend's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in her first matchup back since her WWE departure in 2022. The 31-year-old sensation also released a documentary chronicling her return to the sport. Suffice to say, things have been going well for the former WrestleMania main-eventer.

However, Moné knows it was a difficult road back to the top and she is grateful to everyone who supported her during her absence. She took to Twitter today to send thanks to everyone who helped make her return as impactful as it ended up being.

"Thank you to everyone who supported and helped make my comeback to wrestling Moné."

Mercedes Moné has not ruled out a WWE return

Ahead of her big title victory at NJPW Battle in the Valley, Mercedes Moné did a ton of press to promote the event. During one of her chats, The CEO was asked about a potential return to WWE. It's an idea she is definitely not ruling out considering the new regime that is now in charge.

Moné continues to make splashes outside of wrestling. She recently announced that she has signed with UTA Talent Agency for representation in all other areas. The multi-time world champion played a major character in the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian and has a new project in the works called The Collective.

At this time, NJPW has not yet announced when Moné will be competing again. One thing is for certain, though – the sky appears to be the limit for the young star.

