Mercedes Moné beats 34-year-old star to win her first championship since leaving WWE

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has won her first championship since leaving WWE. At NJPW Battle in the Valley, she became the new IWGP Women's Champion.

She defeated KAIRI in the first of the double main events, as the two women took each other to the absolute limit. The new champion was also put through a table midway through the match.

The closing moments of the match saw Mercedes hit The Monè Maker to secure a pinfall victory. Post-match, the Champion and KAIRI also shared a moment of respect.

Check out the heartfelt moment between the two superstars:

Moné made her NJPW x STARDOM debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She confronted KAIRI moments after her win over Tam Nakano, as she retained the IWGP Women's Championship.

This led to her challenging the Japanese sensation to a match at Battle in the Valley in San Jose. With the win, the Boston-based wrestler has now become the second-ever IWGP Women's Champion in history.

Expect Mercedes Moné to make waves around the world of pro wrestling, including World Wonder Ring Stardom, where numerous top talent will aim to challenge for the IWGP Women’s Title.

