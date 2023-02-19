"People like to say never say never"- Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) on a possible WWE return

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, addresses whether she will ever return to WWE.

The CEO is preparing to wrestle her first matchup since walking out on WWE nearly a year ago along with Trinity Fatu (Naomi). She will be competing against KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley this evening in San Jose. The former WWE star will be challenging for the newly created IWGP Women's Championship. This match was made after she made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last month.

Ahead of her monumental title match Mercedes Moné did a ton of media press. In her interview with ESPN, the former Women's Champion was asked whether she has any interest in returning to WWE despite her ugly exit. The exit had stemmed from some disagreements with the former regime. Moné gave the WWE Universe the old "never say never" answer.

“I guess people like to say 'never say never.' You never know in life. I never knew life would take me here, but I always follow my heart so wherever my heart takes me is where I’m going to go.” (0:57-1:08) (H/T Sescoops)

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Is Mercedes Moné more likely to fight Amanda Nunes or go back to WWE? Is Mercedes Moné more likely to fight Amanda Nunes or go back to WWE? 😳 https://t.co/QLXUdBR01S

Mercedes Moné recently released a documentary about her NJPW debut

Mercedes Moné has become one of the most popular female wrestlers in the world. Her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 only added to her already prestigious resume. The CEO recently released a documentary on her personal YouTube channel about the debut, where she revealed that she received a text from Triple H wishing her luck.

Moné is a former Grand Slam Champion in WWE and is looking to add the IWGP Women's Championship to her belt collection. If she wins tonight, she'll become just the second-ever superstar to hold the belt. NJPW only recently started building up their women's division, and the CEO looks to become a crucial part of that rise.

Regardless of the outcome Moné's journey will continue to change the landscape of women’s wrestling.

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado #BattleInTheValley I love you guys so much I love you guys so much 😭#BattleInTheValley

