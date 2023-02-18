Triple H allegedly sent a text to female ex-WWE star last month

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H sent a 'nice text' to Mercedes Moné 24 hours before her big NJPW debut earlier this year.

On January 4, 2023, Mercedes Moné FKA Sasha Banks made her surprise debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The debut saw Mercedes confronting IWGP Women's Champion Kairi and then attacking her. She got a massive pop from the fans in attendance.

Mercedes recently released a documentary on YouTube, featuring BTS footage from her Wrestle Kingdom 17 debut. At one point during the clip, Mercedes revealed that Triple H and William Regal sent her texts before her NJPW debut in January.

“And also at midnight, I got a very nice text from Triple H, and still it’s crazy, and I got an amazing text from William Regal this morning,” Mone stated. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

As can be seen in the clip below, Mercedes couldn't control her tears while talking about receiving a text from The Game.

Triple H has always been a big fan of Mercedes Moné

Mercedes walked out of WWE RAW in May last year due to creative differences. For months on end, her ardent fans speculated about her potential WWE return. Their dreams were crushed when the former WWE Superstar made her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Triple H would have loved to close a deal with Mercedes and bring her back to WWE. He has always had good things to say about the former RAW Women's Champion. Last year, he said the following in regards to a possible Mercedes WWE return:

"She's a unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to whatever she wants to do now with her life or career or whatever that is. The passion clearly for what we do, this passion for other things as well, so it comes down to what does she wants to do. Because it got to be right for her, got to be right for everybody."

Mercedes is determined to make it big in Japan after doing quite well in WWE over the years. Only time will tell if her fans get to see her back in a WWE ring ever again.

