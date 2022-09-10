[WATCH] WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi appear at a major event in New York

Former SmackDown Women's Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi recently appeared at New York Fashion Week.

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) made a statement as they walked out of WWE, leaving their tag titles at the Talent Relations desk. This was due to a lack of storyline and poor creative for the women's tag team division. Both stars are former Women's champions in their own right.

Since then, the two have made several public appearances at different events. Last night, Banks and Naomi were models for New York Fashion Week. Here's a clip and images of their performances from the event:

The duo remained in touch with their colleagues as they were seen with several WWE Superstars such as Titus O'Neil and Bayley outside the company. It will be interesting to see if the two ever return to the company.

Triple H spoke about Sasha Banks's potential return to the WWE

In May, Sasha Banks and Naomi decided to walk out of the company. Triple H, who recently became the creative head and was promoted to as Chief Content Office, has worked closely with several stars of the black and gold brand, including Sasha Banks.

The Game has brought back several released Superstars over the past few weeks, including major names such as Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross. Speaking to BT Sport, The King of Kings was asked about Banks and whether any communication has been made between the two:

"Time will tell, yeah time will tell. Yeah, I think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication it's not a difficult process but it can be a process right and you have to go through the process."

It remains to be seen when the two superstars can make amends and return to the company under new management.

Do you want to see Banks and Naomi return to the company? Sound off in the comment section.

