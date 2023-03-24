"The end of an era"- Fans devastated as former champion confirms WWE exit

WWE fans are heartbroken over former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi confirming her exit from the company.
Trinity and Mercedes Monè walked out of WWE RAW in May last year in what was one of the craziest pro wrestling incidents of 2022. Mercedes now works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is the current IWGP Women's Champion.
As for Naomi, fans were speculating about her WWE status until she confirmed the same mere hours ago. In her response to a comment on Instagram, she made it clear that she was no longer working for the company.
Her big reveal immediately went viral on Twitter. Here's how fans reacted to it:
Naomi made her WWE debut way back in 2009
Naomi made her way to Florida Championship Wrestling in August 2009. She did incredibly well for herself over the next 13 years or so. Her accomplishments include two SmackDown Women's Title reigns and a Women's Tag Team Title reign with Mercedes Monè.
Her biggest moment in the company came at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. At the mega event, she won a six-pack challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Back in 2017, Naomi had the following to say about her future aspirations beyond WWE, during her appearance on AfterbuzzTV:
"I would love to have my own hair company. My own hair line, when I tell you I know everything is to know about hair, I've experience every type of hair, I've had every hair stylist, I've re-grown my hair out so many times I know so much about that which is why once I get my hands into it, I would be so good with it. I'm so passionate about hair! Especially as a black woman, it's just another whole - y'all don't know the struggle [laughs]. It's an amazing business that I'm very interested in, it's a multi-billion dollar company." [H/T Fightful]
Only time will tell if Naomi is completely done with pro wrestling or if she ends up going to another company. She boasts a massive fan base on social media and her fans would love to see her return to the squared circle.
What do you think is next for Naomi? Sound off in the comments below.