"The end of an era"- Fans devastated as former champion confirms WWE exit

WWE fans are heartbroken over former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi confirming her exit from the company.

Trinity and Mercedes Monè walked out of WWE RAW in May last year in what was one of the craziest pro wrestling incidents of 2022. Mercedes now works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is the current IWGP Women's Champion.

As for Naomi, fans were speculating about her WWE status until she confirmed the same mere hours ago. In her response to a comment on Instagram, she made it clear that she was no longer working for the company.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Trinity (FKA Naomi) has confirmed on her Instagram that she’s indeed no longer in WWE. Trinity (FKA Naomi) has confirmed on her Instagram that she’s indeed no longer in WWE. https://t.co/aTgAHvDkw1

Her big reveal immediately went viral on Twitter. Here's how fans reacted to it:

Chase @Chase16578358 @WrestleOps Vince is definitely the blame for this @WrestleOps Vince is definitely the blame for this

The Southeast Dusty @SoutheastDusty @Fightful Great. One of the most athletic women that stepped foot in that company is now free to move about and be a star elsewhere. Amazing talent. @Fightful Great. One of the most athletic women that stepped foot in that company is now free to move about and be a star elsewhere. Amazing talent.

Yellow @Yellowstonebewm @Fightful I'll say this it sucks that she's gone but we're not really feeling the effect of her gone anymore it's been so long so it's not really that big of a deal to me anymore @Fightful I'll say this it sucks that she's gone but we're not really feeling the effect of her gone anymore it's been so long so it's not really that big of a deal to me anymore

Bob @BobC2389 @WrestleOps I always felt she was peer pressured to leave with Sasha. Banks is a big enough star to leave and do whatever she wants, Naomi isn't quite there. @WrestleOps I always felt she was peer pressured to leave with Sasha. Banks is a big enough star to leave and do whatever she wants, Naomi isn't quite there.

DAW50N @DAW50N237 @WrestleOps Such a shame but whatever she does next she will be successful she is that good @WrestleOps Such a shame but whatever she does next she will be successful she is that good

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB The BIGGEST NEWS Today Is Trinity Fatu Has OFFICIALLY Confirmed that She's No Longer Signed to WWE In any Capacity. She's A FREE AGENT The BIGGEST NEWS Today Is Trinity Fatu Has OFFICIALLY Confirmed that She's No Longer Signed to WWE In any Capacity. She's A FREE AGENT 👏🔥🔥 https://t.co/RpHQWpoPbm

she 💌 @LIV4GLOW . Naomi (trinity fatu) officially announced she is gone from WWE…what a career, what a performer. truly one of a kind and a future hall of famer, the glow lives on forever Naomi (trinity fatu) officially announced she is gone from WWE…what a career, what a performer. truly one of a kind and a future hall of famer, the glow lives on forever 💚. https://t.co/snonORvLlQ

Naomi made her WWE debut way back in 2009

Naomi made her way to Florida Championship Wrestling in August 2009. She did incredibly well for herself over the next 13 years or so. Her accomplishments include two SmackDown Women's Title reigns and a Women's Tag Team Title reign with Mercedes Monè.

Her biggest moment in the company came at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. At the mega event, she won a six-pack challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Back in 2017, Naomi had the following to say about her future aspirations beyond WWE, during her appearance on AfterbuzzTV:

"I would love to have my own hair company. My own hair line, when I tell you I know everything is to know about hair, I've experience every type of hair, I've had every hair stylist, I've re-grown my hair out so many times I know so much about that which is why once I get my hands into it, I would be so good with it. I'm so passionate about hair! Especially as a black woman, it's just another whole - y'all don't know the struggle [laughs]. It's an amazing business that I'm very interested in, it's a multi-billion dollar company." [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell if Naomi is completely done with pro wrestling or if she ends up going to another company. She boasts a massive fan base on social media and her fans would love to see her return to the squared circle.

What do you think is next for Naomi? Sound off in the comments below.

