What are Sasha Banks and Naomi up to now after walking out of WWE?

WWE Superstars Naomi and Sasha Banks are two of the greatest female wrestlers of the current generation. The two have won numerous championships and were Women's Tag Team Champions before infamously walking out of the company nearly four months ago.

While Banks and Naomi were not officially released from the roster, they haven't appeared on TV programming since the aforementioned event. The duo's prolonged absence from the squared circle has got fans thinking about the whereabouts of their beloved stars. Well, we have the answer for you.

Since walking out of a RAW taping in May, The Boss and Naomi have been spotted at various non-wrestling events. They recently appeared on the red carpet for Disney's latest Star Wars series, Andor, with both stars donning outfits that fit right in with the popular franchise.

This was one of the stars' many appearances over a few weeks. The duo also made their presence felt at Marvel's She-Hulk premiere and took part in the New York Fashion Week, where they were seen walking the runway.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were recently spotted with WWE stars

It has been over four months since Sasha Baks and Naomi stunned the wrestling world by walking out of WWE during RAW. The duo were reportedly unhappy with their creative direction in the company.

During their time away from the promotion, the popular pair have kept busy doing multiple things. They were recently spotted with WWE Superstars Titus O'Neil and Bayley at a New York Yankees game. O'Neil also posted a picture of himself, Banks, and Bayley at a recent show.

While Banks and Naomi are yet to return to WWE television, both women are reportedly back on the company's internal roster and could make their much-awaited return soon.

After their walkout, the duo was stripped of their Women's Tag Team Championship. With Bayley's Damage Control running things around on RAW, a feud for the tag titles with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai could certainly excite the fans.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks and Naomi go up against Damage Control? Sound off in the comments, and let us know.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far