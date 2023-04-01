13-year WWE veteran backstage at major wrestling event following rumors of a walkout - Reports

WWE has an enormous roster, but still, when a veteran of 13 years walks out of the company, it's bound to be a hard pill to swallow. On top of that, the same superstar, Naomi, has now reportedly been seen backstage at a major show on WrestleMania weekend.

Naomi is a true WWE veteran. Starting off her main roster career as part of the Funkadactyls as a dancer, she would slowly but surely build up her wrestling legacy. She was front and center during the Women's Revolution and even became a two-time women's champion, as well as a former women's tag team titleholder.

Last year, she and Sasha Banks reportedly walked out of the company, handing their titles over to John Laurinaitis. When Vince McMahon left the company, and Triple H took charge, it was thought they would return. However, their contracts with the company are at an end. Sasha Banks, going by the moniker Mercedes Mone, has already started making an impact outside the company. Now, it seems Naomi is doing the same.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Naomi (Trinity Fatu) confirms on IG she is no longer with WWE Naomi (Trinity Fatu) confirms on IG she is no longer with WWE https://t.co/cngw5548i2

Naomi had only recently confirmed that her time in the company was at an end. Now, according to a report by Fightful Select, she was backstage at the ROH Supercard of Honor. She observed the Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki match from up close.

She was already in town for Wrestlecon and Walemania after confirming that her time in WWE was over. The company was hopeful that she would sign back with the company a few months back.

#TrinityFatu Thank you for everything you did in WWE @TheTrinity_Fatu ! Your creative brilliance & once in a lifetime talent is endlessly inspiring! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face! Can't wait to see you continue to glow! 🥰🫶🏻 Thank you for everything you did in WWE @TheTrinity_Fatu! Your creative brilliance & once in a lifetime talent is endlessly inspiring! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face! Can't wait to see you continue to glow! 🥰💚🫶🏻 #WWE #Naomi #ThankYouNaomi #TrinityFatu https://t.co/qokZTVMCPZ

With her appearance at Supercard of Honor, it remains to be seen whether Naomi will sign with either of Tony Khan's promotions, ROH and AEW.

Who do you want to see Naomi face? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

