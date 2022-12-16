"Needs to comeback as Bloodline member"- Wrestling world thrilled at the possibility of Naomi returning to WWE and joining Roman Reigns' stable

Wrestling fans recently reacted to the possibility of Naomi reappearing in WWE and joining Roman Reigns' stable, The Bloodline.

The Glow, alongside Sasha Banks, walked out of RAW in May 2022 after having differences with the creative team. The duo had won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 after competing in a four-way tag team match against Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, Natalya & Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega & Carmella. However, they were suspended following the incident, and the titles were vacated.

Despite being away from the ring for over six months, the former women's champion has been receiving continuous appreciation from her fans. Over recent months, many have speculated about The Glow's return to the company.

The WWE Universe recently went berserk as they reacted to the possibility of The Glow returning to the company and joining The Bloodline soon.

🤼🖤💙 @intern4zionale @reigns_era Naomi needs to comeback as Bloodline member @reigns_era Naomi needs to comeback as Bloodline member

Dead Queen Arc 🪤 @BuyTJandEarl @intern4zionale @reigns_era I think it’s too late for another member and it will just be more of a mess due to how many they are and the fact that they’ve already got Sami as the big headlining plot. But maybe after the Bloodline split up she could be managing the Usos? I wouldn’t mind it @intern4zionale @reigns_era I think it’s too late for another member and it will just be more of a mess due to how many they are and the fact that they’ve already got Sami as the big headlining plot. But maybe after the Bloodline split up she could be managing the Usos? I wouldn’t mind it

Regular Goated Ws @GoatedWsHG @Mikey_3count @reigns_era I think even if sasha goes AEW, Naomi will still more likely go to WWE. Also apparently its a deal with NJPW and Sashas dream has always been to work Japan. Also the obvious fact that Jimmy is there and she has ties with WWE with her family. I think HHH would try to get her. @Mikey_3count @reigns_era I think even if sasha goes AEW, Naomi will still more likely go to WWE. Also apparently its a deal with NJPW and Sashas dream has always been to work Japan. Also the obvious fact that Jimmy is there and she has ties with WWE with her family. I think HHH would try to get her.

Twitter users @SpotlightL17 and @reigns_era suggested The Glow return to premium live events such as Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Really hope Naomi comes back at the Royal Rumble Really hope Naomi comes back at the Royal Rumble

cait ✨ @reignusoking @reigns_era same, i want her to either join the bloodline or go on a run bc she deserves it 🥲 @reigns_era same, i want her to either join the bloodline or go on a run bc she deserves it 🥲

Sami Uso SZN 💥💥 @RomanTribleKing @reigns_era Definitely one day she will come back cuz she is bloodline and you know bloodline respect in wwe @reigns_era Definitely one day she will come back cuz she is bloodline and you know bloodline respect in wwe

Brayden Gran @BraydenGran @reigns_era Same I'm honestly tired of hearing about Sasha I prefer Naomi over Sasha Naomi is better my opinion @reigns_era Same I'm honestly tired of hearing about Sasha I prefer Naomi over Sasha Naomi is better my opinion

Teddy Long recalled how he helped Naomi in the past

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently recalled helping Naomi during her initial days in the company.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, the former General Manager recalled when The Glow didn't have a ride, and Long gave her a ride and booked her a hotel.

He also added that The Glow's husband, Jimmy Uso, thanked him for taking care of the former.

"I spent a lot of time with Naomi. Now, Naomi, you know is Jimmy Uso's wife. When she first broke into this business, we were in Buffalo, New York, so she didn't have a ride. She was just by herself. I gave her a ride; she rode back with me; I took care of her because she didn't have a clue. Took her to the same hotel I was at and showed her how to get a room and everything. So Jimmy really thanked me for looking out for her," said Teddy Long.

It will be interesting to see if The Glow will return to WWE in the near future or not.

