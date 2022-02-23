"She brought the best out of me" - Bianca Belair comments on her historic match with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37

WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has opened up about her history-making bout with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

The two stars collided in the main event of night one for the coveted SmackDown Women's Championship. They made history by becoming the first black wrestlers to headline the Grandest Stage of Them All. The EST of WWE defeated The Boss to capture her first title on the main roster.

During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, Bianca Belair stated that the match will go down as one of the favorite bouts of her career. She also heaped praise on her opponent Sasha Banks.

“It was very special," said Belair. "It’s gonna go down as one of my favorite matches of my entire career, if not my favorite match. Also to just get in the ring with Sasha Banks for one, she calls herself ‘The Boss’ and she lives up to that. She is that. She pushed me to my limit, she brought the best out of me."

The EST of WWE added that winning the SmackDown Women's title in front of her family meant everything to her.

"Walking out as SmackDown Women’s Champion, it was everything to be able to do that in front of my family, in front of fans for the first time in a very long time," added Belair. "But I say this all the time, I walked out as champion and I won that night, but nobody lost that night. Sasha Banks didn’t lose that night, she won along with me, because of how significant that moment was to go down in history.”

Bianca Belair will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were originally supposed to collide at SummerSlam last year, but plans was replaced by the returning Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks defeated Belair in just 26 seconds to end the latter's SmackDown Women's Title run.

They are now set to clash at WrestleMania this April for the RAW Women's Championship. Bianca Belair will look to walk out with the title for the second time in a row at the Show of Shows.

