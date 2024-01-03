Andrade bids emotional farewell to AEW and Tony Khan amid WWE return rumors

Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo has officially parted ways with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), bidding the company farewell.

Following the recent AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Andrade's contract would conclude by the end of 2023. Multiple reports have since emerged suggesting that the talented Mexican wrestler will be making a comeback to WWE very soon.

Andrade recently posted an emotional farewell on Twitter, expressing gratitude to AEW, Tony Khan, the talented roster, referees, and the entire backstage team for their unwavering support during his time in the company. He singled out major stars like Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Eddie Kingston, and highlighted his enjoyment in sharing the ring with Sting. He concluded the heartfelt message by extending well wishes to everyone involved.

"I want to thank you for this time that I belonged to the company @aew and above all to Tony Khan I also want to say goodbye to all the talent, security people, cameramen, referees and everyone who works in the company for being part of my time in AEW....Thank you AEW AND Thank you to all the fans for your support always. I wish you the best always!!!" Andrade wrote.

Check out Andrade's post in its entirety below:

All signs suggest that WWE is likely to be his next destination.

