Major AEW star expected to make WWE return this week - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo might be on the verge of making a return to the company after departing from All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Following an 18-month tenure at All Elite Wrestling, the Mexican star is poised for a sensational return to WWE. This comes after Andrade's contract with AEW concluded at the end of the year.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former United States Champion is internally anticipated to make a return to the Stamford-based promotion as early as Monday. Andrade, who was previously listed for a GCW event in 2024, has now been removed from the show's lineup.

"There's an expectation internally that Andrade will be back with WWE as soon as Monday. He was advertised for at least one GCW event for 2024, and no longer is." [H/T PWInsider ]

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan recently spoke about Andrade El Idolo amid WWE rumours

AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan recently addressed the contract status of Andrade El Idolo.

During the post-show media scrum following the AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View, Khan confirmed that the 34-year-old star's contract with the company would conclude at the end of 2023. He expressed immense respect for Andrade and indicated that if the wrestler were to depart, it would be on amicable terms.

"Somebody I really respect, and I don't expect to see necessarily as it stands right now renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms, and was here and did wrestle tonight, is Andrade El Idolo. Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year. We have had great talks, [and] I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo," Khan said.

Expand Tweet

Andrade El Idolo competed against Miro in a singles match during the event, possibly marking his final bout with the company.

Would you be excited to see Andrade El Idolo back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.