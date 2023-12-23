Charlotte Flair attends wrestling show to support AEW's Andrade El Idolo; first public appearance since her injury

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has been going through a tough time recently, having suffered a devastating injury that will put her out of action for at least nine months. However, that has not stopped The Queen from supporting her husband, Andrade El Idolo.

Flair appeared in the front row of CMLL's Viernes Espectacular show tonight at Arena México as Andrade was in action. This is despite her suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka two weeks ago on SmackDown.

The official CMLL Twitter handle posted about Charlotte's presence in the front row, using her real name. They also posted a picture of the two sharing a kiss.

Check out their message in the tweet, as per Google Translate:

"Special visit for Andrade El Idolo! Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr is present in the front row of The Cathedral of Wrestling."

According to a report from PWInsider, The Queen is set to undergo knee surgery in January. It remains to be seen how long she will take to recover fully.

When will Charlotte Flair return to WWE?

WWE has announced Charlotte will be out for nine months, but it is usually difficult to predict recovery following an ACL tear. If things go well, the 14-time world champion could be back in the ring by October.

However, there's a chance Charlotte Flair may miss all of 2024 to ensure maximum safety. That way, The Queen can make her return in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match, possibly even winning it.

It seemed like there were big plans for Flair at WrestleMania 40, with a match against Bianca Belair heavily speculated. The EST of WWE will have to find a new opponent now if that was the plan.

