Charlotte Flair's WWE return date potentially revealed - Reports

There has been an update on when fans can potentially expect to see Charlotte Flair back in WWE.

Flair battled Damage CTRL's Asuka in a singles match on the Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown on December 8. The match ended in disaster as Flair suffered a significant injury.

The Queen went down with a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. However, it hasn't been all bad news for the former champion, as it was recently reported that Charlotte has inked a new multi-year deal with the promotion.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Charlotte Flair is set to undergo knee surgery in early January. The report noted that WWE estimates a nine-month recovery for Flair, which could mean that the 37-year-old will be back in action by October 2024.

WWE legend Booker T reacts to Charlotte Flair's devastating injury

Booker T recently commented on Charlotte Flair's injury and stated that he wishes the best for the veteran star.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that he has always been worried about Flair going for high-risk moves. The legend added that he would like to see Flair back at 100% and wished the same for AEW star Kenny Omega as he deals with diverticulitis.

"Charlotte always worried me on that top rope. Even as graceful as she's always been. She's always been able to stick it. Always a perfect 10 every time. I've told her this before. Even though that was just something that was a bump that was normally routine, it looked like a suplex or something they were getting ready to do. Stuff like that happens. Just like Kenny Omega, I hope she gets back 100 percent and keep doing what she do," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Charlotte Flair is one of the most recognizable stars in the promotion and will be a huge loss to the main roster. It will be interesting to see who challenges Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

