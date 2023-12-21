WWE legend reacts to Charlotte Flair's devastating injury

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared his reaction to Charlotte Flair's devastating injury.

Flair went down with an injury during the Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown on December 8. She fell off the top rope during her match against Asuka and tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus. The veteran will miss a substantial amount of time as she recovers from the untimely injury.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to Charlotte Flair's injury. He noted that he has always been worried about The Queen taking high-risk moves and hopes to see her back at 100% down the line.

"Charlotte always worried me on that top rope. Even as graceful as she's always been. She's always been able to stick it. Always a perfect 10 every time. I've told her this before. Even though that was just something that was a bump that was normally routine, it looked like a suplex or something they were getting ready to do. Stuff like that happens. Just like Kenny Omega, I hope she gets back 100 percent and keep doing what she do," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Charlotte Flair reportedly signed a new deal with WWE

Charlotte Flair has reportedly inked a new multi-year deal with WWE.

It is not all bad news surrounding Flair at the moment, as the veteran apparently has signed a new deal with the promotion. She first signed with the Titanland in 2012 and made her main roster debut in 2015. The 37-year-old has put together an incredible career so far and will likely find herself in the Hall of Fame down the line.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE and Flair recently agreed on a contract extension. The new deal is said to be for several years and makes Flair one of the highest-paid female superstars in company history.

Flair was likely scheduled for a marquee match at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia, but that will no longer be the case. It will be interesting to see which superstar steps up on SmackDown to fill the void left behind due to Flair's injury.

