Charlotte Flair reportedly suffered three injuries on WWE SmackDown earlier this month.

On the December 8 Tribute to the Troops episode of SmackDown, The Queen squared off against Asuka in a one-on-one match. The 37-year-old was legitimately injured during the fight after a top rope spot went wrong, resulting in her falling awkwardly. Although she managed to finish the match, WWE later announced that Flair would be out of action for nine months due to a knee injury.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided more details about Flair's condition. He claimed The Queen sustained three different knee injuries. Hence, her nine months of absence is seemingly an optimistic estimation.

"Let me touch on Charlotte Flair really quick. She has not had surgery yet, but she has a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, so that is her injuries. I just wanted to get that out. Hopefully, she can get that out -- I know they said on the SmackDown show, 9 months ... it's a while, and it's never a good time to have an injury," he said. [H/T: SEScoops]

WWE star Charlotte Flair will undergo surgery soon

Due to the seriousness of her injuries, Charlotte Flair is set to miss several major WWE events, including the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and WrestleMania 40.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is scheduled to undergo surgery around the holidays. The Queen reacted to the news of her nine-month expected absence by tweeting a broken heart emoji. Bianca Belair commented on the 14-time Women's Champion's tweet with a heart hands emoji.

