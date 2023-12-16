WWE star sends out heartwarming message to Charlotte Flair following latest injury 

WWE star Kayla Braxton recently took to social media to react to Charlotte Flair's injury after her last bout with Asuka.

On the December 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair faced The Empress of Tomorrow in the squared circle. During the match, The Queen picked up an injury as she dropped from the top rope with her leg entangled, leading to an injury in her knee. Post-injury, it became quite tough for Flair to finish the match. With the assistance of referees after the match, she went back and was found to be in severe pain.

Following the events, WWE confirmed the duration for which she'll be out of action due to her knee injury. This gave clarity to the fans that The Queen is not going to return before September 2024. In regards to the unexpected injury, Kayla Braxton took to social media to send some kind words to Flair. Kayla wrote:

"Speedy recovery, beautiful! We love you and can't wait to get you back!"

Check out the screengrab of Kayla Braxton's Instagram story below:

Charlotte Flair is currently drafted on SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley opened up on her title defense match, talks about Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently opened up on her title defense match and also talked about Charlotte Flair.

Rhea asserted that the upcoming title defense match would evoke a similar feeling as that of the WrestleMania 39 bout against Flair. The Eradicator triumphed against The Queen on April 1, 2023, for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in what is considered one of the greatest matches of the card. During an interview with The West Australian, Ripley asserted the possibility of a title defense at the upcoming premium live event. The Eradicator also added how amazing Flair had performed in the squared circle.

"I think it might be on par with WrestleMania just because this is my home. WrestleMania is very important and it’s the biggest show [in] our profession. That was an amazing night for me being able to pin Charlotte Flair and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship and have that moment out there with the crowd and feel how electric they were. But I feel like for me, being Australian and for Australia being deprived of WWE for so long, I think it’s going to be a very similar feeling," Rhea Ripley said. (H/T The West Australian)

It would be interesting to see when Charlotte Flair will make her return after her recovery.

What are your thoughts on Flair missing WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.